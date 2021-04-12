Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €29.54 ($34.75).

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVK. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of FRA:EVK traded up €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Monday, reaching €30.01 ($35.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,867 shares. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.21.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

