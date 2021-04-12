EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 485 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 134.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after buying an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,653 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,249 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $677.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $672.34 and a 200-day moving average of $624.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $649.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

