EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for about 2.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 34,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 26.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Bank of America cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $70.57 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

