EWG Elevate Inc. Has $225,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,741 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $53.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.