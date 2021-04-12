EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 596 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $473,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $19.38 on Monday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22.

