EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EXFO Inc. is a provider of next-generation test and service assurance solutions for wireless and wireline network operators and equipment manufacturers in the global telecommunications industry. The Company operates in two segments: Telecom Division, and the Life Sciences and Industrial Division. The Telecom Division offers a wide range of innovative solutions to assess optical networks, from the core to access, as well as next-generation IP infrastructures and related triple-play services. The Life Sciences and Industrial Division offers solutions in medical device and opto-electronics assembly, fluorescence microscopy and other life science sectors. EXFO Inc., formerly known as EXFO Electro-Optical Engineering Inc., is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EXFO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised EXFO from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.39.

EXFO opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. EXFO has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.69.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

