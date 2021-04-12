ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $140,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CPRX stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.19.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.
