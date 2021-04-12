ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $140,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

