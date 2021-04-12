Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will post $360.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.80 million and the highest is $365.51 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $332.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $139.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.95 and its 200 day moving average is $117.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

