Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $141,453,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,422.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $138.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.39. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.08.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

