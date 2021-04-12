Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Cut by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 93,334 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $63,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.60. 129,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,455,373. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,346,594 shares of company stock valued at $367,106,993. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

