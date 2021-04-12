Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 117360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.