FansTime Hits Market Cap of $2.25 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FansTime has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $1.54 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 29.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.12 or 0.00662121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00086603 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00035572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00041968 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

