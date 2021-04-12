Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to announce sales of $20.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the lowest is $19.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $17.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.50 million to $82.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.30 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $85.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.28. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

