FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys 636 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Cowen lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.76. 175,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,022. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $425.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

