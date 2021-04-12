FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,044 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,547,877. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $78.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

