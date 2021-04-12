FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

PNC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.24. 25,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,011. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.13 and a one year high of $184.33. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.