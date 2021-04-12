Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 65,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 80,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 73,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 163,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $62.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of -569.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

