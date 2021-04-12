Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,399 shares of company stock worth $34,096,430. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $246.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.