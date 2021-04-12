Farmers Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 5,291 Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBWB. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,855.0% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,261,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,564,000 after buying an additional 7,839,115 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 398,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 255,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 301,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 62,571 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $63.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $65.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

