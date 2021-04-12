Farmers Trust Co. Sells 258 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $135,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.