Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Reaches $460.62 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $460.62 million and $45.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00054191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $413.21 or 0.00680177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00087689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00035366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00040952 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

