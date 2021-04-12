First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 1,500 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 197.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $337.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.26 and its 200 day moving average is $311.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $198.75 and a twelve month high of $338.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

