First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

