First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

Chevron stock opened at $102.92 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.