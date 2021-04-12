First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $214.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

