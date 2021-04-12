First Citizens Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $245.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

