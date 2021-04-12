First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 237 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.11.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.11. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

