First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 610 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Citizens Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up about 3.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,074,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $254.90 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $196.54 and a 1 year high of $259.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.09.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

