First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of First Financial Bankshares worth $16,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.76 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

