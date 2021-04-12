First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) versus First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Critical Analysis

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.6% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Internet Bancorp and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.62%. First Foundation has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.35%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than First Internet Bancorp.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Internet Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Foundation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and First Foundation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $164.20 million 2.10 $25.24 million $2.51 13.95 First Foundation $290.54 million 3.54 $56.24 million $1.25 18.40

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 14.96% 8.77% 0.64% First Foundation 25.59% 12.10% 1.17%

Summary

First Foundation beats First Internet Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, owner-occupied commercial real estate, investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity, small installment, home improvement, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, public and healthcare finance, lines of credit, and letters of credit to individuals and commercial customers. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and offers municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. In addition, it provides corporate credit card and treasury management services. The company offers its services through its Website, firstib.com. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

