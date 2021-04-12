First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 207 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $555.31 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $367.70 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.56. The company has a market capitalization of $245.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.