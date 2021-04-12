First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 58,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $76.32 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day moving average of $67.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.