First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

TEAM stock opened at $225.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.62. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $134.76 and a 1-year high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of -124.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

