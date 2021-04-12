First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $50.56.

