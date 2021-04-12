First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $124.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.19. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

