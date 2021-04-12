First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $93.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

