First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.06.

NYSE FR opened at $46.93 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

