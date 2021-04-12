First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Connie Lillico Sells 2,333 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$51,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,453,000.

Connie Lillico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00.

TSE FR opened at C$21.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.14. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 200.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.50. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$152.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.6509202 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

