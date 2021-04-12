First PREMIER Bank Buys 458 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 39,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.83. 36,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,869,519. The company has a market capitalization of $429.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.01 and a 200 day moving average of $207.42. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.15 and a 1-year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.