First PREMIER Bank Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $189.04. 5,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

