First PREMIER Bank Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,039 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for about 1.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

PHDG stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,558. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.