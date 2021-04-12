Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at Eight Capital

Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCU. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Fission Uranium to C$0.70 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

TSE:FCU opened at C$0.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 36.62 and a current ratio of 36.74. Fission Uranium has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.69.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

