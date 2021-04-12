Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

QQQJ opened at $32.75 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

