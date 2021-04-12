Flagship Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021

Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

QQQJ opened at $32.75 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit