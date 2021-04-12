Flashstake Price Tops $0.58 (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Flashstake has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Flashstake has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and $109,157.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flashstake coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00054842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00047165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.00690015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00036284 BTC.

About Flashstake

Flashstake (CRYPTO:FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashstake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

