FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.77. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.18 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $15.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NYSE FLT traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $286.96. 266,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,714. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $292.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

