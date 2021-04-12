Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Shares of FND opened at $108.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,816 shares of company stock worth $25,404,205. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,887,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after buying an additional 283,276 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

