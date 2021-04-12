Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLUIF shares. Santander cut shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded Fluidra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Fluidra stock remained flat at $$28.66 during trading hours on Monday. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

