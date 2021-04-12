FNB Protocol Market Cap Hits $21.73 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.73 million and approximately $10,762.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00668826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00087538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042523 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,412,248,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

