FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 96,570 Shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) by 852.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,570 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.40% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $30,566,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $25,750,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $21,090,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,928,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,270,000.

FTOC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,137. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.20. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

