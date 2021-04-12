FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $663,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

CHWY traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.73. 36,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.01. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of -198.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $1,198,053.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,660 shares of company stock valued at $23,675,202. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

